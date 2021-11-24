Jai Whitbread: Wakefield Trinity sign Leigh Centurions prop forward

Jai Whitbread made four appearances for Leigh Centurions at the tail end of the 2021 Super League season
Wakefield Trinity have signed prop forward Jai Whitbread on a one-year deal from recently relegated side Leigh Centurions.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances in the NRL for Gold Coast Titans before joining Leigh late last season.

"It's been unreal so far - the lads have been very welcoming and I'm enjoying being in training," he said.

"My time at Leigh gave me an insight into what I can expect playing in Super League and I'm looking forward to it."

