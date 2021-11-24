Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jai Whitbread made four appearances for Leigh Centurions at the tail-end of the 2021 Super League season

Wakefield Trinity have signed prop forward Jai Whitbread on a one-year deal from recently relegated side Leigh Centurions.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances in the NRL for Gold Coast Titans before joining Leigh late last season.

"It's been unreal so far - the lads have been very welcoming and I'm enjoying being in training," he said.

"My time at Leigh gave me an insight into what I can expect playing in Super League and I'm looking forward to it."