St Helens won a third Super League Grand Final in a row with victory over Catalans Dragons in 2021

Super League will be shown live on free-to-air television for the first time in the competition's 26-year history in 2022.

The two-year deal with Channel 4 will allow the broadcaster to show 10 live games each season.

Eight-time Champions Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves on Saturday, 12 February in the first of those matches.

The remaining nine games will be spread across the season and will include two end-of-season play-off fixtures.

Sky Sports, who have held the television rights to the competition since its inception, will continue to show 66 matches a season including the Magic Weekend and the Grand Final.

Super League chairman Ken Davy said: "The opportunity to offer live Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one that we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport."