Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours in aid of motor neurone disease research and raised more than £600,000.

He set off on Monday from Welford Road, where he is a Leicester Tigers coach.

The route ended at Headingley, home of rugby league club Leeds Rhinos, where he played for 18 years.

Sinfield raised £2.7m last year by running seven marathons in seven days and was a team-mate of Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

"It's been a real team effort from all the crew and I wouldn't have got it done without them," Sinfield told BBC Breakfast after finishing at Headingley.

"The support along the route has been incredible right from the start. It was certainly a battle - we wanted a battle and we certainly got one.

"I'm broken - I don't know when I'll be able to run again.

"Rob knows how much we love and care about him."

The 41-year-old initially set a fundraising target of £100,000 for the Extra Mile Challenge, but he had already exceeded that total before he started the run at 08:40 GMT on Monday.

At the conclusion of the challenge, the total raised had soared to well over half a million pounds.

His gruelling route from the East Midlands to West Yorkshire was split into 7km sections, with each one having to be completed within 60 minutes.

More to follow.