Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dylan Napa won Queensland Origin recognition during his most prolific spell at the Roosters

Catalans Dragons have signed Queensland State of Origin prop Dylan Napa on a two-year deal after his contract ended at Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

The 29-year-old not only played Origin for the Maroons, but also won a National Rugby League premiership with the Sydney Roosters in 2018.

Napa has played 178 NRL games - 18 of which were for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season - and scored six tries.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity," Napa said of the move.

"To see the progress the club has made in the past years is an environment I want to grow in as a player but just as importantly as a person.

"I have a great relationship with Steve McNamara from my time at the Roosters and can't wait to get over to France, put in the work and earn respect from my team-mates and coaching staff."

Napa's best career spell came with the Roosters, when alongside Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sio Siua Taukieaho and Zane Tetevano he formed a formidable front-row quartet as the side won the premiership, and got to know Trent Robinson's then-assistant McNamara.

"Having worked closely with Dylan at the Roosters, I know first-hand the impact he can have in this competition," McNamara said.

"I spoke many times with him throughout the negotiations and his will, desire and enthusiasm to get back to his best form was overwhelming."