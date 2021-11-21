Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Max Simpson has come through the pathway system at Leeds

Leeds Rhinos have awarded academy graduate Max Simpson a four-year professional contract.

The 17-year-old centre has been drafted into the Rhinos Super League squad for next season.

"He's an extremely dedicated young man, with some real natural centres skills about him," said Rhinos coach Richard Agar.

"His development through our system has been rapid and we expect he will thrive in a full-time environment."

Simpson will wear the number 28 shirt following Corey Hall's departure to Wakefield.

"I have been a Rhinos fans since I was a child and watched the golden generation of players in so many finals," he said.