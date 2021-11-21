Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield will begin his attempt to run 101 miles in 24 hours to raise money for motor neurone disease research on Monday.

The route begins at Welford Road, where he is a coach for Leicester Tigers.

And it will end at the Headingley home of rugby league club Leeds Rhinos, where he played for 18 years.

His ex-Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and Sinfield raised £2.7m last year by running seven marathons in seven days.

The 41-year-old, who was made an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for fundraising and services to rugby league in June, has set an initial target of £100,000 for the Extra Mile Challenge.

His route will be split into 7km sections and he must complete each one within 60 minutes.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds last week, Sinfield said he expected the experience would be "horrible and unpleasant".

He continued: "A big part of the challenge is mental. There's physical parts of it that are going to hurt and be horrible, but I think mentally every hour some of it is going to be torturous."

Sinfield - who ran the London Marathon last month - will leave Welford Road at 08:40 GMT and aims to reach Nottingham by 14:40, where he will be joined on one leg by former Manchester City, Liverpool and England footballer Gemma Bonner.

Gemma Bonner, who now plays in the USA, will join Kevin Sinfield for one section of his run

"I've known Kev since we were seven or eight in school. I knew Rob too from that age so I have a long-standing connection with them. They were unbelievable role models for me," she said.

"It's devastating the situation that Rob is in, but it [the run] shows the people that are around him, what they are about and what they represent. I always aspire to be like them. I'm grateful to be a tiny help to raise awareness."

Progressing north, Sinfield hopes to arrive in south Yorkshire around 21:00 on Monday and will continue throughout the night, with the final leg from Hyde Park in Leeds to Headingley beginning at 07:40 on Tuesday.

MND affects the brain and nerves and eventually stops muscles functioning.

The government has pledged to put at least £50m into MND research over the next five years.