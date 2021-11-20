Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Corey Hall made four appearances for Leeds

Wakefield Trinity have re-signed former scholarship centre Corey Hall from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who made four first-grade appearances for Leeds, will provide Willie Poching with an extra option in the three-quarters.

Hall, who previously played for England Academy and Wigan, also had a short stint with York in 2021 as Headingley opportunities were limited.

"It's fantastic that we are able to bring Corey to the club," Poching said.

"To able to attract and recruit such a young and prospective English talent is something we, as a club, are very proud to able to do."