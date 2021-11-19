Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield Trinity finished 10th in Super League in 2021

Wakefield Trinity have become the first Super League side to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter.

Championship side London Broncos became the first rugby league side to sign up to the pledge in August this year.

"I am delighted to launch this charter with a commitment to becoming a more socially diverse and inclusive club," chief executive Michael Carter said.

"We already do great work across the district, and have great links with the local Muslim community."

He added: "I want people of the Muslim faith to feel that they can become a part of Wakefield Trinity, whether that is as a player, coach, staff member or fan, and look forward to working progressively together on this charter."

The charter aims to actively support Muslim athletes at all levels.