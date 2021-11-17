Adrian Lam was named the 2020 Super League coach of the year but Wigan had a less impressive season in 2021 under his stewardship

Leigh Centurions have appointed former Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam as their new head coach ahead of the 2022 Championship season.

Lam, 51, spent three seasons with Wigan and led them to the 2020 Super League Grand Final less than 12 months ago.

He left the Cherry and Whites at the end of last term having led them to fourth place and a play-off spot.

"It's a different level for me but I have the same expectations as I would at a Super League club," said Lam.

"Leigh Centurions is a proud club and I am looking forward to being part of its history. I am also looking forward to learning all about the town and meeting everyone."

Lam will link back up with his former Wigan team-mate Chris Chester, who is now head of rugby at the Championship side following their relegation at the end of last season.

The current Australia assistant coach joined Wigan as their head coach in 2019 and had meant to hand over to Shaun Edwards, who eventually opted against taking over in 2020.

Instead, Lam led the club to the Grand Final during a coronavirus-impacted campaign having won the League Leaders' Shield after topping the table on win percentage.

In a final played without fans because of the pandemic, Lam's side were narrowly defeated by eventual champions St Helens courtesy of Jack Welsby's stunning last-minute try.

"Adrian's signing is a real signal of intent by the club. He's an ex-Super League Coach of the Year and the current Australia assistant coach. He was a fantastic international player and he's coached at the highest level, both here and overseas," Chester added.

"I've known Adrian since we played at Wigan, and we have kept in touch ever since. He has always been very supportive of me in my coaching career and regularly sent me texts and rang me up, and I supported him as best I could in return."