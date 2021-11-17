Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Stephen Holgate played representative rugby league for both England and his native Cumbria

Former England, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Workington Town forward Stephen Holgate has died, aged 49.

The Hensingham amateur from Cumbria joined Workington in July 1994 and played in their 1996 Super League campaign before moving to Wigan.

Holgate was a Grand Final winner in the inaugural game against Leeds at Old Trafford in 1998, and featured in the top flight for Hull and Halifax.

He also helped Widnes win the Northern Ford Premiership Grand Final in 2001.