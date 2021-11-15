Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mitchell Pearce played in 19 State of Origin games for New South Wales as well as winning the 2013 Premiership with Sydney Roosters during his time in the NRL

Catalans Dragons have signed half-back Mitchell Pearce from NRL side Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 32-year-old made his NRL debut with the Sydney Roosters in 2007 and won the 2013 NRL Premiership with the club after beating Manly in the Grand Final.

Son of Balmain legend Wayne, Pearce has played more than 300 games in the NRL.

"I am thrilled to have an opportunity to play for a proud rugby league team like Catalans," he said.

"They have some of the most passionate fans in the sport and it is an honour to be able to represent them.

"I would like to thank [Catalans chief executive] Bernard Guasch and [head coach] Steve McNamara and look forward to helping them achieve their goal of a Super League Premiership."

A veteran in Australia, who has played in 19 State of Origin games for New South Wales, Pearce requested a release from his contract with the Knights at the end of the 2021 NRL season.

He joins following James Maloney's exit from the club at the end of last season after helping them to a debut Super League Grand Final.

"The Knights would like to thank Mitchell for his significant contribution since joining the club in 2017, celebrating many highlights including 300 NRL games and back-to-back finals series," Newcastle said in a statement.