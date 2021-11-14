Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Willie Isa, who played for Castleford and Widnes before joining Wigan, has one international cap for Samoa

Wigan Warriors second rower Willie Isa has signed a two-year contract extension to remain at the Super League club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old New Zealand-born Samoa international has made 168 appearances across five seasons for Wigan since joining them from Widnes in 2016.

He was part of Warriors' Grand Final winning sides of 2016 and 2020.

"We are looking to build a culture and leaders like him play an important part," said head coach Matt Peet.