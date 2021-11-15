Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australia beat England in Brisbane to win the 2017 men's Rugby League World Cup

Australia and New Zealand will play in the re-scheduled 2021 Rugby League World Cup, organisers have confirmed.

The tournament in England, due to start last month, was postponed for a year after both teams withdrew because of "safety concerns" related to Covid-19.

The five-week tournament will now take place between 15 October and 19 November next year.

"Today is a very important and exciting milestone on our journey to 2022," RLWC chief executive Jon Dutton said.

Australia and New Zealand will join 30 other competing nations across the men's, women's and wheelchair events in a "bigger and better" tournament in 2022.

Dutton added: "We have dedicated our energy towards rebuilding. A huge amount of work has gone in behind the scenes and thanks to so many people we have the opportunity to deliver a bigger and better tournament next autumn."

Despite the postponement of the original event, only five matches have been impacted, with the full 61-match schedule set to be released on Friday.

England will still open the tournament with a group game against Samoa at St James' Park, Newcastle, with all games to be shown live on BBC channels.

Organisers also confirmed the re-introduction of the Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup to be held in Warrington, with Ireland as a sixth participant.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Rugby league means so much to many people across the country, so I'm delighted the Rugby League World Cup is on track to kick off next autumn."