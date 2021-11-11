Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikey Lewis made his England Knights debut against Jamaica last month

Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has signed a new four-year deal.

The 20-year-old scored eight tries in 13 appearances as the Robins reached the Super League play-off semi-finals.

"It's terrific news for both Mikey and the club. He's really stepped up another level and he's got a few more to come," head coach Tony Smith told the club website.

"He sets his sights pretty high, which is great. He's certainly made some big advancements this year."