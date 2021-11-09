Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Arthur Mourgue scored six tries in 23 Super League appearances for Catalans in 2021

Catalans Dragons' French international back Arthur Mourgue has signed a new improved contract with the 2021 Super League leaders' shield winners.

St Etienne-born Mourgue was already on a deal with the Dragons which runs until the end of the 2023 season.

But he has now signed a new contract on improved terms for the next two years.

Mourgue, who plays primarily at half-back, had a real breakthrough season in 2021, scoring six tries in 23 games to help Catalans finish top.

Hr was on the bench at Old Trafford for the Grand Final defeat by St Helens.

"Arthur had a real break-out season in 2021," said coach Steve McNamara. "We had no hesitation in offering him an improved deal. We are extremely happy with his progression to date."

"I'm really happy to sign a new contract and stay in Perpignan for the next two seasons," said Mourgue, who represented his country at the 2019 Rugby League World Cup 9s.