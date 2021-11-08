Ethan Ryan: Hull KR winger faces lay-off to have wrist surgery
Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan will have wrist surgery to repair an earlier scaphoid injury, which ended his 2021 season prematurely.
The 25-year-old Ireland international has had cruel luck with injuries, having struggled with his other wrist during the 2020 campaign.
Ryan will be in a cast for eight weeks before gradually returning to training.
"Not the news I wanted to hear," he tweeted. "But now's the time to get it right in time for a big 2022."