Ryan Hampshire played junior rugby at Normanton and was a boyhood Wakefield fan

Half-back Ryan Hampshire has left Wakefield Trinity after failing to agree terms on a new deal beyond 2021.

The 26-year-old had a similar issue last season - leaving the club before re-signing - and going on to make 13 appearances, scoring five tries.

Hampshire, a boyhood Wakefield fan, played 85 Trinity games in total, scoring 28 tries and kicking 129 goals.

"I'd like to thank Ryan for all his contributions to the club," chief executive Michael Carter said.

Hampshire joined Trinity from Leigh in 2018, having begun his career at Wigan, and has also had a stint at Castleford.