Luke Gale won the 2020 Challenge Cup with Leeds, in his first season at Headingley

Hull FC have signed England half-back Luke Gale from Leeds Rhinos on an initial one-year deal.

The 2017 Man of Steel has scored 115 tries in more than 320 games during his career, which he began with Doncaster.

The 33-year-old captained hometown club Leeds in the 2020 Challenge Cup final and landed a match-winning drop-goal as they beat Salford 17-16 at Wembley.

"It's a massive club with lots of ambition and that was a key factor for me," he told the Hull FC website.

"It's a squad that you would consider to be a title-challenging one with plenty of depth for 2022, so I'm massively excited to be joining the club.

"Throughout the Super League era, I have been on the receiving end of this Hull side several times - I just think it's a really exciting squad to be a part of."

Gale also played for Harlequins rugby league, Bradford Bulls and Castleford before joining Leeds in 2019. Rhinos took the captaincy away from Gale in July after he was deemed to have acted in a way "not aligned to team trademarks".

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson believes his experience and leadership could be "significant in changing the dynamic" of the team.

"He is a proven international player, a natural leader and a competitor, who will have a strong influence on our attack and how we want to play, which will really complement Jake [Connor] and Josh [Reynolds] in our spine," he said.

"I have been really impressed by his attitude and desire to make a real impression at the club and he shares the same beliefs and drive we have as a club, he is hungry for success."

Hodgson added: "The impact Luke will bring not only adds immediate strength to our squad, but also provides our younger halves with priceless education to help them continue their development and benefit the club for the long term future."