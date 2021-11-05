Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Marc Sneyd won two Challenge Cups during his time with Hull FC

Salford Red Devils have signed Hull FC scrum-half Marc Sneyd on a three-year deal.

Sneyd, 30, started his career with the Red Devils before joining the Black and Whites for the 2015 season.

He rejoins the club on the same day they announced the appointment of Paul Rowley as their new head coach. external-link

"I'm really excited to be coming back. They've made some great signings and the squad looks like it's taking shape," he told the club website. external-link

Hull FC agreed to release Sneyd with a year left on his contract to rejoin his hometown club.

During his time with The Airlie Birds he won two Challenge Cups and kicked 655 goals in 176 appearances, making him their third highest goal-kicker.

He told the Hull FC website: external-link "I'm leaving the club with a heavy heart, but this is the right time and opportunity for me to return home with my young family.

"The opportunity with Salford provides us with security and the chance to be back home closer to our friends and family, especially for the children, whilst it is an exciting opportunity to return to where my career began over a decade ago."