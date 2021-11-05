Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul Rowley has spent the past two years working as a coaching consultant at Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils have appointed Paul Rowley as their new head coach.

The former Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack coach has been working for the club as coaching consultant since the 2019 Super League season.

He replaces Richard Marshall, who left at the end of the 2021 campaign.

"I want to lift standards at the club throughout and create a different environment - one that walks a little bit taller," Rowley told the club website. external-link

"I want our players to understand what being a Salford player is about, both on and off the pitch."

The Red Devils finished second bottom in Super League in 2021, with just seven wins from their 22 matches.

Rowley's arrival at the AJ Bell Stadium comes on the same day that the club also announced the return of scrum-half Marc Sneyd on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old came through Salford's youth system before joining Hull FC in 2015, where he helped the club win consecutive Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017.