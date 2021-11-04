Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens have won the past three Grand Finals, although 2020 was played at Hull with Old Trafford unavailable

Players will have extra time to prepare for next year's rescheduled Rugby League World Cup after Super League agreed to bring forward the 2022 Grand Final to 24 September.

The final usually takes place in early October, but with the tournament scheduled to start on 15 October, there will now be a three-week gap.

Super League are expected to start the new season in early February.

There is also an earlier Challenge Cup start, with the final in May.

England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all involved in the World Cup along with France, whose squad includes a large contingent of the Catalans Dragons' 2021 finalists.

St Helens are the reigning champions, and will be going for a record fourth straight title in 2022.