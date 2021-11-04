Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jason Clark will again wear the number 14 shirt for Warrington next season

Forward Jason Clark has signed a one-year contract extension with Warrington Wolves to keep him with the club through 2022.

The 31-year-old Australian joined the Super League club in 2019 and has made 66 appearances since then.

Prior to moving to Warrington, Clark spent 11 years with South Sydney Rabbitohs in his home country.

"I'm delighted to be staying with Warrington and in Super League for another 12 months," Clark said.

"It's an exciting time for the club with the new coaching set-up coming in and I'm looking forward to being a part of what should be a big year ahead."