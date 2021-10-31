Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Brough played 24 times for Scotland

Danny Brough, the joint fifth-highest points scorer in rugby league history, has retired at 38 after medical advice.

Brough, 38, played more than 500 competitive games, was named Man of Steel in 2013 and captained Scotland at the 2008, 2013 and 2017 World Cups

The half-back played for seven clubs, with nearly half of his career games for Huddersfield, with whom he won the 2013 League Leaders' Shield.

Brough's retirement was announced by his latest club Bradford.

"It is very sad news," said Bradford coach John Kear, who also coached Brough at both Hull and Wakefield.

"It was the third time we have worked together and unfortunately it has come to a sad end but one I feel that Danny's body was telling him and consequently I feel he has made the correct decision.

"A fit Danny Brough would get into any team but Father Time catches up with everyone and your body tells you when it is time."

Brough began his career at hometown club Dewsbury in 2002, had two spells with Wakefield and also won the 2005 Challenge Cup with Hull FC.

He joined Bradford in 2020, but has struggled with injury problems.

Brough moved level with former Leigh stand-off John Woods in fifth place in the all-time scoring list when he kicked a goal in his last match, a Championship play-off tie semi-final at Batley in September.

That put Brough on 3,985 career points.

"The number of appearances he has made is something to be very proud of," Kear added.

"He has been involved in a League Leaders' success - that is something to be very proud of - and he has also won a Challenge Cup, which is something to be very proud of.

"We would like to thank him for what he has done. We did not get to see the best of Danny, which is unfortunate, and the reasons for that are well-documented in forcing his retirement on medical grounds but I would personally like to say thank you."