Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Prolific try-scorer Deon Cross playing for Widnes Vikings against Dewsbury Rams in April

Salford Red Devils have signed winger Deon Cross on a one-year deal from Widnes Vikings.

Cross, 25, joined the Championship side in 2020 scoring 24 tries in 31 appearances.

He progressed through his local St Helens amateur team, Blackbrook, and turned professional with Rochdale Hornets in 2018. The following year he spent a season at Barrow Raiders.

The one-year contract includes the option of an additional year.

"It's no wonder why Deon was voted the fans' Player of the Year this season at Widnes. He's a very talented winger who is still only young, so has plenty of time to develop his game even further," said Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease.

"Being around the likes of Ken Sio, Joe Burgess and Rhys Williams, who are all established Super League players, can only help Deon mature and improve."