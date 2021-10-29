Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Billy Magoulias' kicking game caused problems during Newtown's 2019 NSW Cup and state title wins

Warrington Wolves have signed back-rower Billy Magoulias from Cronulla Sharks on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 24-year-old has played 17 National Rugby League games for the Sharks, and was part of the Newtown Jets' 2019 State Championship win.

Magoulias is also a Greece international and helped earn qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

"Billy has the right qualities as a ball-player," boss Daryl Powell said.

"[He can help us] implement the brand of rugby we're going to strive to achieve.

"From my conversations with him I know he's excited for the challenge of moving to the UK and showcasing his abilities in Super League."

Magoulias added: "The squad is really well balanced and I know I'll fit into that. I want to make an impact and have a real positive effect on this team on and off the field.

"I'm looking to progress my game as well as the club - which hasn't been where it wants to be in terms of the Grand Final. That's where I want to be and winning trophies."