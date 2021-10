Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kane Evans will join up with fellow Fiji international Joe Lovodua at Hull FC

Hull FC have signed New Zealand Warriors prop Kane Evans on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old Fiji international has also had stints in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels.

"To have signed my deal and to be on my way over there soon is a massive opportunity for me," he told the club website. external-link

"I've always wanted to test myself on the other side of the world in Super League."