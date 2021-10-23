France 10-30 England: Bateman, Farrell, Davies, Makinson with tries

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments20

John Bateman
John Bateman led from the front with two tries after being named captain against France
Men's international Test
France (0) 10
Tries: Le Cam, Sangare Goals: Kheirallah
England (20) 30
Tries: Farrell, Davies, Makinson (2), Bateman (2) Goals: Abdull 3

England were made to work hard for their first win under new coach Shaun Wane against France in Perpignan.

Saturday should have seen England play Samoa in the opening game of the World Cup but the event has been postponed.

Liam Farrell, Tom Davies, Tommy Makinson and John Bateman all scored as a dominant England built a 20-0 lead over a struggling France by half-time.

Corentin Le Cam and Justin Sangare then crossed for France, with Makinson and Bateman getting their second tries.

Wane's first game in charge ended in a 26-24 defeat by the Combined All Stars in June but this was his first Test match since replacing Wayne Bennett in February 2020.

The pandemic has disrupted England's international plans and they play only three more matches before the delayed World Cup gets under way next year.

As well as the showpiece international event being pushed back, England's Ashes series against Australia scheduled for last autumn was cancelled, so this was their first victory since beating New Zealand in November 2018.

Wane handed debuts to eight players for a much-changed team and Wigan's Bateman was given the captaincy in place of injured Man of Steel Sam Tomkins.

The head coach will be pleased at the quick-fire start his side made but will have concerns about the number of errors that crept into their game as they lost control of the game in the second half as France sensed a comeback.

The visitors gave a warning of their threat as early as the second minute through a measured Jordan Abdull kick which caused the France backline problems and they opened the scoring two minutes later as Wigan second row Farrell spun away from a challenge to score.

On nine minutes, Catalans Dragons winger Davies showed sublime athleticism by diving and squeezing over in the corner on his home ground.

The hosts were all over the place at the back and spaces opened up for St Helens winger Makinson and Wigan forward Bateman to go over unchallenged inside the opening 20 minutes.

The French team had consisted entirely of Catalans and Toulouse players until a late call-up for Morgan Escare and the Salford winger thought he had got on the scoreboard but his effort was ruled out as his boot had drifted into touch.

But they improved significantly in the second period and Le Cam's lovely dummy and step allowed the hosts to grab their first points of the game and Mark Kheirallah's try was chalked off.

Jonny Lomax was sent to the sin-bin for the final 10 minutes and France capitalised with Sangare bulldozing over, but efforts either side of that score from Makinson and Bateman put gloss on the result.

The contest was a double-header staged at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, with England's women beating France 40-4 earlier in the day.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by West is best, today at 18:10

    Positives; BBC showed it and we at last had an International. Negatives; a poor advert for RL, a very disappointing attendance less than normal Catalan home matches, we don't play an International again until just before the World Cup as the 'All Stars' game next summer isn't an International. Worst of all the Aussies and Kiwis will be laughing at the standard of this International.

  • Comment posted by Celtic Warrior, today at 18:00

    Well done France. There are some young players with potential there. The French team for the 2025 WC, could be competitive if they have more exposure to top class players. England v France should be a yearly fixture.

  • Comment posted by JohnnyBeeBadde, today at 17:51

    Brave and skilful performance by the French (at least for 30minutes anyway.) Adventurous running rugby, but England always had too much for them today. But if the French continue their current improvement they may become a serious test entity again soon.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:32

    This looked like what is was...a hastily arranged end of season fixture.

    England need a run out against tougher opposition.

    Not sure much can be taken from this.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 17:39

      FrankMachin replied:
      It is clear the head coach is struggling. How he could be positive about that performance speaks volumes about his insecurity. Makes you wonder what Wane has been doing al of this time in the job. Complained about the travel, thousands travel further than this every week for a single journey. The team demonstrated a poor standard in basic skills that school children would be competent at

  • Comment posted by over, today at 17:30

    Dreadful sloppy play from England

    4 against 1 15 yards out from the French line and England drop the ball. Sums it up perfectly.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 17:30

    Seriously time to put all the prejudice aside and just reunite Union & League. The two games are heading towards each other in professionalism and rules.

    Here's the gen:
    We have proper scrums and ruck & maul as in union.
    We have 13 a side and stop kicking into touch as in League.

    It can be done.

    • Reply posted by juggernaut, today at 17:53

      juggernaut replied:
      Are you joking rob,Union doesn’t want or need the dregs that is wugby weague,they broke away now live with it.

  • Comment posted by John , today at 17:25

    Well I enjoyed it, was entertaining enough and showed France do have the talent, even if there's not enough of them at the top level. The women's game was good too and the French women were better than the scoreline suggests. But they will get better. Nice one BBC for showing the games too.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 17:18

    As a long-time RL fan I have to say this match was a joke and only played to give RL some tv air-time when there was nothing else to show and to continue the RFL's obsession in trying to promote French RL more than the game at home

    If it was a REAL International then England wouldn't have played so many inexperienced at this level. They only did that so they wouldn't embarrass the French too much

  • Comment posted by RayCee, today at 17:14

    Promoting a serious international calendar in the Northern Hemisphere would be great for the game. England isn’t wanted or needed Down Under and this match showed France is up for it.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 17:42

      FrankMachin replied:
      France have not beaten England /GB in over 30 years, This was one of the closer matches more due to the England team not being able to execute basic skills consistently

  • Comment posted by Mushy, today at 17:13

    Really entertaining and a great way to round off the season with the fun but low stress international.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 17:06

    I know people will say this comment is sexist rather than admit the true fact but the womens' game was ever so slow and was not even up top the standard of amateur RL.

    I am not against women playing any sport - and I wish many others would - but surely their standard should improve before it is given such tv coverage instead of doing so just to please the politically-correct brigade.

    • Reply posted by John , today at 17:26

      John replied:
      The women's game was fine but guess what.... women will play a different style to men.

  • Comment posted by ian33, today at 17:01

    What is the point in this game. Can't England play any one good

    • Reply posted by Duckwhisperer, today at 17:09

      Duckwhisperer replied:
      This is the problem with a sport only 2.5 countries play, with the 2 being far, far better than the half......

  • Comment posted by Waving Flags, today at 16:48

    I’d hope quite of few of those who played today won’t be anywhere near the England squad for the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 16:47

    That was scrappy. Not much intensity. England lost focus after the easy start.

    • Reply posted by John , today at 17:27

      John replied:
      It was way better than NOT playing it though.

