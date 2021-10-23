Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Innes Senior (right) scored six tries in 15 appearances for Wakefield Trinity in 2021

Huddersfield Giants wing Innes Senior has signed a new one-year contract with the Super League club.

The 21-year-old outside back has been on loan with the Giants' top-flight rivals Wakefield Trinity since midway through 2020.

He made 15 appearances this season, scoring five tries, and will return to the Giants for 2022 alongside his twin brother Louis.

"I'm really happy to be back at my hometown club," Senior said. external-link

"I think we'll be really pushing for silverware this next year and with all the new signings we've made I don't see why we won't be pushing for a top four spot at least."

Giants head coach Ian Watson said: "Innes has been away from us for some time now getting valuable game time and experience, now at the age of 21 he boasts nearly 50 appearances.

"This means we have a player who is now Super League ready and will push hard for a starting place in the outside backs over the coming pre-season."