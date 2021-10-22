Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The TD Place Stadium, which Ottawa proposed to use, has staged Canadian Football League and outdoor ice hockey

Ottawa Aces have had to abandon their hopes of becoming the second Canadian-based club to join the English rugby league structure.

The Aces moved from Hemel Hempstead in 2020 to rebrand in Canada.

But problems caused by the Covid pandemic, which also affected Toronto Wolfpack, have forced them to move the franchise back to England without playing a single game in North America.

The club issued a statement on Friday confirming their new long-term plan.

"It is with heavy hearts we must announce our club will be forced to permanently relocate back to England, and a more stable operating environment," it said.

"In the coming weeks, our new permanent location in England will be revealed. Due to this move, all season ticket membership deposits will be refunded.

"We launched our club's move from Hemel Hempstead to Ottawa on 9 March 2020. A few days later, the pandemic began its spread within Canada. In essence, we have lived the entirety of our existence amid the pandemic.

"Last season, we were revving up to play our inaugural campaign, when we were forced to pull out due to the ongoing proliferation of the pandemic.

"A wide range of solutions have been explored, with a view to keeping this club in Ottawa. Unfortunately, despite the extreme motivation, significant financial investment, and the heart and soul of our staff being poured into the task, it has proven to be a bridge too far."

Hemel played in League One, the third tier, with Ottawa due to have taken over their place for 2020.

Super League clubs last year voted against allowing fellow Canadian club Toronto Wolfpack back into the competition for 2021, following their failure to complete the Covid-hit 2020 season - and Leigh were voted in to take their place.

Toronto resigned in July 2020 after former owner David Argyle said he could no longer fund the club.