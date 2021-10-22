Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ligi Sao is a Samoa international

Hull FC forward Ligi Sao has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old joined the Black and Whites from New Zealand Warriors for the 2020 season and has made 40 appearances over the past two seasons.

"The new contract takes me into my third and fourth year and I couldn't be happier to be extending my stay here," he told the club website.

"I feel like I put my best foot forward last season and have still got more to give for this club."