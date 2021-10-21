Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Konrad Hurrell was part of the Leeds Rhinos team that won the Challenge Cup in 2020

St Helens have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old Tonga international scored 23 tries in 55 appearances for the Rhinos.

"I like a challenge and I know it is going to be tough to find a spot in the squad, but it is a challenge I look forward to," he told the club website. external-link

"I am looking forward to proving a point that I can be good enough to be in this team."