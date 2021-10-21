Konrad Hurrell: St Helens sign Leeds Rhinos centre on one-year deal
St Helens have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell on a one-year deal.
The 30-year-old Tonga international scored 23 tries in 55 appearances for the Rhinos.
"I like a challenge and I know it is going to be tough to find a spot in the squad, but it is a challenge I look forward to," he told the club website.
"I am looking forward to proving a point that I can be good enough to be in this team."