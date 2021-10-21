Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England's last Test match was in 2018

France v England International Test double-header Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan Date: Saturday, 23 October Kick-off: 12:00 BST women, 14:30 BST men Coverage: Live on BBC Two (women's) and BBC One (men's), with text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England are "desperate" to get back playing again as they face France in a Test match on Saturday, says boss Shaun Wane.

The Three Lions should have been preparing to face Samoa in the opening game of the World Cup, but the event has been postponed until next year.

Wane's first game in charge ended in a narrow 26-24 defeat by the Combined All Stars at Warrington in June.

"It's more important," Wane said. "It's a big game, an actual Test match."

The coronavirus pandemic also forced the cancellation of the Ashes series last year so Wane will be taking charge of his first meaningful game since being appointment as the successor to Wayne Bennett in February 2020.

"With what's happened over the last few years and losing the World Cup, this is our chance," he said.

"We're desperate to get back playing again and it's going to be a full house over there so we need to make sure we perform the best we can.

"I see this as the start of our preparation for the World Cup. I've explained that to the players and it's why training has been so good and so intense this week.

"I've been really impressed with the way the players have switched on, ready to speak and ready to get better. Their attitude has been first class."

The men's and women's double-header at the Stade Gilbert Brutus will both be live on BBC TV.

Bateman to captain inexperienced England

Wigan forward John Bateman will captain England in the absence of Man of Steel Sam Tomkins, who has been ruled out through a knee injury.

Bateman, 28, is given the armband ahead of St Helens stand-off Jonny Lomax and with 16 appearances, the back rower is the most capped player involved in a largely inexperienced England team.

Wane will hand first international caps to eight players including Jordan Abdull, Tom Davies, Niall Evalds, Morgan Knowles, Kruise Leeming, Paul McShane, Mikolaj Oledzki and Joe Philbin.

Former Catalans Dragons half-back Tony Gigot will captain France in Perpignan, with head coach Laurent Frayssinous naming a squad consisting entirely of Catalans and Toulouse players.

It comes at the end of a successful season for the two French teams as Catalans were won the League Leaders' Shield but were agonisingly beaten in the Grand Final by St Helens, while Toulouse achieved promotion to Super League.

The hosts will field 10 debutants in the match but are without Catalans duo Ben Garcia and Julian Bousquet, as well as new Huddersfield signing Theo Fages because of injury.

Frayssinous said: "This Test match against England is the start of our new planning for the 2022 World Cup and I am confident that we can give the English a competitive game."

Teams in full

England: Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers); Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Reece Lyne (Wakefield), Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), Tommy Makinson (St Helens); Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Jordan Abdull (Hull KR); Alex Walley (St Helens), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, captain), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens).

Interchange: Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves).

France: Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse); Ilias Bergal (Toulouse), Mathieu Laguerre (Catalans), Mathieu Jussaume (Toulouse), Fouad Yaha (Catalans); Arthur Mourgue (Catalans), Tony Gigot (Toulouse, captain); Romain Navarrete (Toulouse), Anthony Marion (Toulouse), Jordan Dezaria (Catalans), Benjamin Jullien (Catalans), Paul Seguier (Catalans), Mickael Goudemand (Catalans).

Interchange: Eloi Pelissier (Toulouse), Maxime Puech (Toulouse), Justin Sangare (Toulouse), Corentin le Cam (Catalans).

Nine treble winners in women's squad

England coach Craig Richards will hand debuts to York City Knights' Savannah Andrade and St Helens' Rachael Woosey for Saturday's Test against France.

Nine of the 17-strong side are made up of the St Helens team which clinched a historic domestic treble of trophies during 2021.

Emily Rudge skippers the side on her 24th appearance with Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham also involved.

England women's team: Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York City Knights), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Beth Stott (St Helens), Grace Field (York City Knights), Tara Jones (St Helens), Chantelle Crowl (St Helens), Emily Rudge (St Helens - Captain), Hollie Dodd (Castleford Tigers), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors).

Interchange: Shona Hoyle (Huddersfield Giants), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Rachael Woosey (St Helens).