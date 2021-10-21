Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Savannah Andrade (left) and Rachael Woosey (right) will make their international debuts in Perpignan

France v England international Test double-header Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan Date: Saturday, 23 October Kick-off: 12:00 BST women, 14:30 men Coverage: Live on BBC Two (women's) and BBC One (men's), with text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England coach Craig Richards has handed debuts to York City Knights' Savannah Andrade and St Helens' Rachael Woosey for Saturday's Test against France.

Emily Rudge will captain the side in her 24th England appearance.

The match is being shown live on BBC Two (kick-off 12:00 BST) and is part of a double-header with England's men also playing in France (14:30).

"It's great to have both Savannah and Rachael named to make their debuts this weekend," said Richards.

"Savannah has worked really hard to get herself this opportunity with performances on the field and her attitude away from it.

"Rachael has impressed since signing for St Helens and has earned her place in the team this weekend."

Fran Goldthorp, Beth Stott, Hollie Dodd and Paige Travis are all included after making their international debuts in England's 60-0 victory over Wales at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in June.

England v France

Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers)

Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos)

Savannah Andrade (York City Knights)

Amy Hardcastle (St Helens)

Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos)

Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)

Beth Stott (St Helens)

Grace Field (York City Knights)

Tara Jones (St Helens)

Chantelle Crowl (St Helens)

Emily Rudge (St Helens - Captain)

Hollie Dodd (Castleford Tigers)

Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors)

Interchanges

Shona Hoyle (Huddersfield Giants)

Paige Travis (St Helens)

Vicky Whitfield (St Helens)

Rachael Woosey (St Helens)