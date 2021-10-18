Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Emily Rudge first captained England women's team in 2018

International Test double-header Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 23 October Kick-off: Women's 12:00 BST, men's 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two (women's) and BBC One (men's), with text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hull KR's half-back Jordan Abdull is set to win his first cap for England in Saturday's men's Test match against France in Perpignan.

Abdull starred for Rovers as they reached the Super League semi-finals.

Captain Sam Tomkins is absent from Shaun Wane's squad because of injury.

England women also play France in a double header on Saturday, shown live on the BBC, and head coach Craig Richards has named four uncapped players for that match.

York duo Savannah Andrade and Olivia Wood, Castleford's Emma Lumley and St Helens' Rachael Woosey could all make their debut.

Richards' 20-strong squad includes 10 of St Helens' historic treble-winning side including captain Emily Rudge, Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham and all-time leading England women's team try-scorer Amy Hardcastle.

"This is another huge step on the road to the Rugby League World Cup and another great opportunity for players to prove what they can do on the international stage," said Richards.

We have players to get the job done - Wane

Abdull, 25, who was shortlisted for Man of Steel, said: "I was obviously over the moon with the way I played with KR this year but not for a minute did I think I'd get the opportunity to play for my country.

"I'd be a fool to just be happy to play just one game. Now I've had a little taste for what the England set-up is like, I want to be in there as many times as I can."

Castleford's Niall Evalds is expected to take Tomkins' spot at full-back, and would win his first full cap in the process.

Five of the St Helens Grand Final-winning side also are included in Wane's 20-man squad, with Matty Lees making the step up from the Knights set-up having played in the win over Jamaica.

Morgan Knowles scored on his England debut against Combined All-Stars earlier in the season, and joins Alex Walmsley, Jonny Lomax and Tommy Makinson in the squad.

Wane said: "Things are always going to be fluid up to a point with form and injuries but I'm more than happy that we have the players to get the job done.

"Every player is in on merit and they know what's expected of them. Each one is a credit to their club, they have adapted themselves well at training and bring a very positive mindset.

"There's no doubt it's going to be tough. Catalans Dragons players dominate the French squad and their fans are fanatical."

England men

England squad: Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Liam Farrell, Zak Hardaker (both Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax (both St Helens), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Philbin, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Alex Walmsley (St Helens).

England women

Savannah Andrade (York City Knights), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke (St Helens), Chantelle Crowl (St Helens), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Hollie Dodd (Castleford Tigers), Grace Field (York City Knights), Francesca Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (Huddersfield Giants), Tara Jones (St Helens), Emma Lumley (Castleford Tigers), Victoria Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), Emily Rudge (St Helens - captain), Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers), Beth Stott (St Helens), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Olivia Wood (York City Knights), Rachael Woosey (St Helens).