Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Georgia Roche won the League Leaders' Shield with Castleford in 2019 as well as helping them to the Challenge Cup final and Women's Super League Grand Final that season

Leeds Rhinos have signed England international Georgia Roche from fellow Women's Super League side Castleford Tigers.

The 21-year-old stand-off previously won the Woman of Steel award and was a League Leaders' Shield winner with Castleford in 2019.

"I am really excited to be joining the club," she told the club's website.

"The team has really high ambitions and expectations and I am looking forward to trying to meet them."

A former BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year nominee, Roche also helped Cas reach the Challenge Cup final and Women's Super League Grand Final in 2019, where they were defeated by the Rhinos on both occasions.

Roche's signing comes after fellow England international Shona Hoyle also left Castleford Tigers, after she joined Huddersfield Giants last week.