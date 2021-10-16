Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ffion Lewis: No regrets over code switch for Wales rugby league captain

Captain Ffion Lewis' second-half try hat-trick could not to deny Ireland victory in their historic first women's international in Colwyn Bay.

Lowri Norkett scored the opener for Wales and they led through Eleri Michael after Clodagh Dunne made history with Ireland's first try.

Bettie Lambert's try and Syphonia Pua's conversion put Ireland 10-8 ahead.

Ireland's Stacey Greenwood, Storm Cobain and Alex McGuinness also crossed while Lewis (3) and Norkett replied.

But the hosts' tally of six tries to five was no consolation for missing all their conversion attempts.