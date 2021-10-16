Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Shane Wright played 16 NRL games for the Cowboys during the 2021 season

Salford Red Devils have signed back-rower Shane Wright from Australian National Rugby League side North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old scored three tries in 41 NRL games in total for the Townsville club.

Wright also spent time at feeder side Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup, where he topped most runs and most metres in the club stats for 2021.

"It's a new chapter in my rugby league career," Wright said.

He added: "I'm excited to come over here and get stuck in. I'm looking forward to improving my game and buying into the culture at the club."