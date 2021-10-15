Sadiq Adebiyi played 13 Super League and cup games for London in their 2019 stint

Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile forward Sadiq Adebiyi on a one-year deal from London Broncos.

The 24-year-old had been with the capital club for the past six seasons, and was one of the mainstays of their Super League stint in 2019.

Despite missing much of last season with a ruptured Achilles, Adebiyi returned late on to take his tally to 20 tries in 77 appearances.

"It will be a big change for me," Adebiyi said.

"But I'm looking forward to the challenge. I don't know much about the north, but I have a few friends over there, including Eddie [Battye] and [Jay Pitts] Pittsy who I'm looking forward to linking back up with at Wakefield.

"It's been a tough 12 months for me, being out with a ruptured Achilles, but I managed to get back playing towards the back end of the season and I'm now ready to do the hard graft in pre-season and get in and amongst the lads."