Mahe Fonua: Castleford Tigers sign ex-Hull FC back on one-year deal
Castleford Tigers have signed former Hull FC outside back Mahe Fonua on an initial one-year deal.
Fonua, 28, left Hull after two seasons back with the club where he previously won two Challenge Cups under newly installed Tigers boss Lee Radford.
The ex-Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers centre or wing teams up with ex-Hull team-mate Bureta Faraimo for 2022.
"One of the key factors for me signing with Cas was the relationship I have with Lee," Fonua said.
"For me, I think the timing has been ideal, with Radford coming in, the start of a new chapter, and the new signings he's bringing into the club - I'm really excited to be a part of it.
"I see the squad he's aiming to build, and I wanted to be part of it. I think our team can do some damage and who wouldn't want to be part of that?"