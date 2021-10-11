Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Callum McLelland did not make a senior appearance in his first stint at Castleford

Castleford Tigers have re-signed Leeds Rhinos half-back Callum McLelland on a two-year contract, with the option of two further seasons.

Pontefract-born McLelland left the Tigers in 2017 to sign with Scotland Rugby Union, having come through the Tigers academy from Lock Lane amateurs.

He later returned to league with West Yorkshire rivals Leeds in 2019, where he scored two tries in 16 appearances.

"I always dreamed of playing for Cas," McLelland said.

"Last time I was here I, unfortunately, didn't end up playing a Super League game but now I'm hoping to kick on and play here for the next couple of years."

Having had a season ticket at the Tigers and played for one of the town's local community clubs, the former England academy player who made five Scotland under-20s appearances in the rival code, is enthused by playing under new boss Lee Radford.

"I'm really looking forward to it," McLelland said. "I've met Lee a couple of times now and he seems a real good bloke.

"His record speaks for itself with the two Challenge Cups, and he's always been up there with Hull FC."

Radford added: "Alongside Danny Richardson, Gareth O'Brien, and Jake Trueman, he adds further competition to our halves.

"At just 22 as well, I'm thrilled to get a signing of his quality over the line, and he is a signing we have made with the future also in mind. I'm looking forward to coaching Callum."