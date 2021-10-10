Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Suaia Matagi has scored three tries in 60 Super League appearances

Castleford Tigers prop forward Suaia Matagi has signed a two-year contract.

The New Zealand international joined on loan from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2021 season and made 12 Super League appearances for the Tigers.

"I had a slow start and injured my calf during the pre-season and then really began finding my feet coming into the end of the year," said the 33-year-old.

"I'm just really grateful for this opportunity and hopefully we can do something special."