Super League Grand Final: Catalans Dragons 10-12 St Helens: Saints win three in a row

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kevin Naiqama of St Helens
Kevin Naiqama brought the curtain down on his St Helens career with two tries
Betfred Super League Grand Final
Catalans (4) 10
Tries: McMeeken Goals: Maloney 3
St Helens (6) 12
Tries: Naiqama 2 Goals: Coote 2

St Helens captured a third Super League Grand Final triumph in a row to shatter Catalans Dragons' hopes in a tense and gripping showpiece at Old Trafford.

A hard-fought showing allowed Saints to claim a record-equalling eighth final win to draw level with Leeds Rhinos.

Kevin Naiqama got the first try for St Helens but two penalties from James Maloney kept Catalans in touch at 6-4.

Mike McMeeken touched down for Catalans but centre Naiqama ended his Saints career on a high with the winning try.

Around 1,000 Catalans had travelled over from France to see their team in a maiden Grand Final, but they left heartbroken as St Helens' big-game experience told in front of a largely red and white following.

The Rhinos - in 2007, 2008 and 2009 - are the only other side to win the domestic competition three times on the trot.

Saints learn their lesson

Saints were pipped to the League Leaders' Shield by Saturday's opponents but collected the season's big prize by just two points in a breathless encounter.

It was tough and brutal throughout and fittingly centre Naiqama and full-back Lachlan Coote were the only points scorers with both players appearing in their final game.

Naiqama is returning to Australia and his tries were superbly taken efforts, the first with a majestic step to burrow over and the match-winning effort in the second half by collecting Jonny Lomax's kick and sliding home.

That try came in front of the Catalans' fans, who were left deflated having waved their yellow and red flags during the contest.

Coote, who is joining beaten semi-finalist Hull KR next season, added two crucial conversions with the latter edging his side ahead.

Kristian Woolf's men had 12 minutes to hold out and displayed their wealth of experience in their 13th Grand Final, seeing the game out without giving the Dragons a sniff.

They had learnt their lesson from last month when they conceded three tries and a golden-point dropgoal in the final four minutes when they were beaten by the very same opposition.

Catalans fall agonisingly short

Perpignan-based Catalans joined Super League 15 years ago and were aiming to make history by becoming the first overseas team to lift the trophy and shift the power away from the M62 corridor.

Having won the Challenge Cup in 2018 and coming top at the end of the regular season, the Grand Final prize proved elusive in a cruel end to the season.

They battled hard in the arm-wrestle but found it difficult to make inroads into a resolute Saints backline, with McMeeken's solitary try in the second half short-lived.

However, the course of the final could have taken a different path had referee Liam Moore taken action against Saints' Sione Mata'utia in the third minute for an off-the-ball punch to the face of Maloney, but the incident went unpunished.

The result means the long wait for a new name on the trophy goes on, with victors St Helens, Leeds, Wigan and Bradford remaining as the only ones etched on the prize.

Catalans Dragon v St Helens
St Helens won the Grand Final for a record-equalling eighth time

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 20:35

    Well done Saints from a Carpet Bowls fan.

  • Comment posted by JoMaC, today at 20:35

    I take it that's gonna be the only trophy seen at the theatre of screams this year...well done Saints.

  • Comment posted by evening, today at 20:34

    It needs to fire sky off take a hit get back on terrestrial TV and grow the game its a great game

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 20:32

    Great same club win again

  • Comment posted by George Whitebread, today at 20:30

    Great watch. Intense defence. Hard lines Catalans. Bit under reffed in contrast to RU which is over reffed. Non stop action

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 20:29

    Not watched a game for a long while but that was pure class from Both sides not sure about the refereeing at times though

  • Comment posted by j benton, today at 20:26

    Some more than debatable refereeing decisions tonight. Great game but can’t help feeling that Dracs were hard done by. How is that not a penalty try??
    Congratulations Saints, couldn’t be prouder of the boys though. Visca!

    • Reply posted by Rainfordian, today at 20:29

      Rainfordian replied:
      because he was 10m from the line!!

  • Comment posted by MJA, today at 20:25

    Great defence wins big games. Saints largely dictated where the game way played and where the ball was turned over

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 20:22

    Yet another year when the "champions" weren't the top team over the season. And once again it's one of the "big three".

    And people wonder why we struggle to attract new supporters to the sport...

    Someone new next year PLEASE.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 20:17

    Dragons deserved the win.

    Let's c what next season brings.

  • Comment posted by Bazza, today at 20:17

    Brilliant by St H.. And I'm from Yorkshire

  • Comment posted by JohnnyBeeBadde, today at 20:16

    Three in a row is a great achievement, but next season lets make it four. PS Hard luck Catalans, you had a great season.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 20:11

    Huge achievement from Saints. Big game experience counts. Unlucky Catalans. They've been a great story & it would've been good for the game for them to win.

  • Comment posted by 1420Hawk80-93, today at 20:10

    Sorry I missed this game sounds like it could have gone ether way well played the dragons better play from the saint’s stay safe one and all

  • Comment posted by TUCO, today at 20:07

    10s of thousands of empty seats at Old Trafford, tonight. Embarrassing. Well played Saints.

  • Comment posted by ade65, today at 20:06

    Great game to watch, tight contest and excellent viewing as a neutral

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 20:06

    Given that they are the biggest sports team in Merseyside that isn't a surprise. No wonder teams like Liverpool and Everton look up to them

    • Reply posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 20:35

      Humpty Dumpty replied:
      Think St Helens was shifted into Merseyside in the day?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:06

    Well done Saints from a Vikings fan

