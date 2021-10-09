Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

King Vuniyayawa helped Leeds Rhinos finish fifth in Super League in 2021

Salford Red Devils have signed prop King Vuniyayawa on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old Fiji international spent this season with Leeds Rhinos, making 16 appearances in Super League.

"I decided to come to Salford to take on new challenges and to keep progressing in terms of my footy," Vuniyayawa told the club website. external-link

"With joining the Devils, I feel like it's a good move for me to focus on myself and what I can bring to the team."