Mahe Fonua scored eight tries in 16 Super League appearances in 2021

Hull FC have released winger Mahe Fonua after coming to a financial agreement.

Fonua, 28, was in his second spell with the Black and Whites after rejoining from NRL side Wests Tigers for the 2020 season.

The Australian, who scored eight tries in 16 Super League appearances this year, helped the club win back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017 in his first stint.

His contract had been due to run until the end of the 2022 season.