James Batchelor had previously signed a five-year deal with Wakefield at the beginning of 2017

Wakefield Trinity second rower James Batchelor has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 23-year-old came through the club's academy and went on to make his senior debut during the 2016 season.

"The team were playing really well at the back end of the year and I was starting to play more regular rugby," he told the club's website.

"My form towards the back end of the year was a big factor in [the deal]".