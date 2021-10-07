Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Old Trafford has hosted all but one Super League Grand Final since the showpiece event was introduced in 1998

The Super League Grand Final has become one of the big events in the sporting calendar. It is the pinnacle of the rugby league season.

Two clubs, who have spent months jockeying for position in the league table, before battling through a nerve-racking play-off series, finally meet at Old Trafford to determine who will be champions.

The idea of finishing the season on a big night under the lights in Manchester became a reality in 1998.

As part of the changes that had seen rugby league switch to a summer season only a couple of years earlier, this was to become the event that added glamour to the season's end.

Grand Final 'a big step' for rugby league

But those Grand Final architects were merely borrowing an idea from the past. What they introduced 23 years ago had its roots in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s when the Championship final was always the showpiece event at the end of the league season.

At its peak, and often played at Maine Road, Manchester, the deciding game attracted crowds of up to 80,000.

But when the Grand Final was introduced in 1998 it felt like a big step.

For a generation and longer, the rugby league champions were decided on a first past the post basis. The league leaders at the end of the season lifted the trophy.

Former Great Britain and Wales international Iestyn Harris played in that first Grand Final for Leeds against Wigan on a rainy night at Old Trafford.

"There was a lot of nervousness and anticipation at that inaugural Grand Final," said Harris.

"It was about 'would it work?'. Historically, if you finished top you win the competition and suddenly the format was changing.

"Would you get 50-60,000 people to support another final like the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in mid-season?

"It was a big decision for the game to do to that in 1998."

'We all look forward to Old Trafford'

St Helens beat Wigan in last season's Super League Grand Final, when the event was moved to Hull for one year as Old Trafford was unavailable

But from that first night, it was clear the Grand Final was here to stay. The play-off system may have chopped and changed since, but that idea of two teams in direct confrontation to determine who would be crowned champions has gone from strength to strength.

With the exception of last year's behind-closed-doors game in Hull, Old Trafford has also been its permanent home.

And Harris said he knew instantly that it would work.

"The moment you walked out onto the field you knew that this was here to stay," said Harris, who was on the losing side that night, but went on to win a Grand Final with Bradford in 2005.

"The feeling of walking out at Old Trafford, under the tunnel, the crowd surrounds you and your hair stands out on end. That was as good a feeling as I've ever had in any sporting moment.

"You just knew it was here to stay and it's been a terrific advert for our game ever since.

"It wasn't taken lightly. There was a lot of upheaval about it. Should it be done, shouldn't it be done? Would it work?

"A lot of people were saying we shouldn't be changing the format. But that bold decision for the game to take was massive because it's just evolved the game completely.

"Now we look forward to the Grand Final and we all look forward to Old Trafford. It's glamorous and we all know what to expect."

This year's Grand Final will feature a first - Catalans Dragons becoming the first non-English side to feature, and they become only the ninth different club to make the final in its 23-year history.

Only four clubs have ever won it - Leeds, St Helens, Wigan and Bradford.

But fans from around the game will be at Old Trafford on Saturday enjoying what has become the game's annual big night out.