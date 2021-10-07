Louis Senior: Huddersfield Giants winger signs new one-year contract
Huddersfield Giants winger Louis Senior has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further 12 months.
The 21-year-old came through the club's academy and has made 35 appearances during his time at the Giants.
"I feel like I'm building every year that I'm here and improving year by year," he told the club website.
"I'm building my own game. I'm getting a little older and I want to work towards a starting position."