Betfred Super League Grand Final Toulouse (16) 34 Tries: Jussaume 2, Schaumkel, Hansen, Ford Goals: Kheirallah 7 Featherstone Rovers (0) 12 Tries: Ferres, Davies Goals: Hall 2

Toulouse overcame Featherstone Rovers in the Million Pound Game to become the second French side in Super League for 2022.

Rovers, beaten by Toronto in 2019, were up against it when they turned round at half-time 16-0 down on French soil.

They did score two second-half tries through Brett Ferres and John Davies.

But tries from Mathieu Jussaume (two), Latrell Schaumkel, Harrison Hansen and Johnathon Ford did the job for Toulouse.

It caps a true breakthrough season for French rugby league, coming in the wake of Catalans Dragons winning the Super League leaders' shield and falling just short in Saturday's Grand Final against St Helens.

Mark Kheirallah kicked four penalties and three conversions for an individual 14-point haul as Toulouse won the honour of becoming the 24th club to be allowed into Super League.

And it was the ex-Catalans trio of Remi Casty, who confirmed his retirement at the end of the game, Tony Gigot and Eloi Pelissier, supplemented by a late try from former Wigan Grand Final winner Hansen, that helped lay the foundation.

Toulouse were given use of the Stade Ernest Wallon, the long-time home of the French city's rugby union giants, the reigning European champions.

And, in front of a passionate crowd of just over 9,000, on top of an unbeaten campaign in the second-tier Championship with 14 wins followed by a 51-12 semi-final victory over Batley, they were already looking good for promotion when they led 16-0 after just 24 minutes.

Centre Jussaume took an offload from former St Helens second-rower Dominique Peyroux to glide over for the first of his two tries after just five minutes.

That was converted by full-back Kheirallah, who kicked a couple of penalties before winger Schaumkel touched down a kick from Gigot.

Featherstone cut the gap when Australian half-back Dane Chisholm put former Leeds and England second-rower Ferres through a gap in the Olympique defence for a try converted by Craig Hall.

But, although Hall went close and Ferres had a second try disallowed, Jussaume eased the growing anxiety in the home camp when he took Pelissier's pass to cross for his second try in the 64th minute.

Veteran Davies' converted try just about kept Fev in contention but Kheirallah put Featherstone out of reach with another penalty before Hansen crashed through seven minutes from time and Ford added a fifth try from the final play.

Toulouse: Kheirallah; Hitchcox, Jussaume, Vaivai, Schaumkel; Ford, Gigot; Hansen, White, Casty, Peyroux, Bretherton, Marion.

Interchange: Pelissier, Paulo, Garbutt, Sangare.

Featherstone: Walker; Gale, Hardcastle, Welham, Hall; Chisholm, Brown; Lockwood, Jones, Kopczak, Ferres, Halton, Field.

Interchange:: Davies, Bussey, Parata, Ferguson.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL)