Joe Bullock: Warrington Wolves sign Wigan Warriors prop

Joe Bullock
Joe Bullock made 18 Super League appearances for Wigan in 2021

Warrington Wolves have signed Wigan Warriors prop Joe Bullock on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Warriors after joining from Barrow Raiders.

"I'm really happy to be joining the club. It's a great opportunity for me to come here and I think it's a good progression in my career," he told the club website.external-link

"I'm looking forward to what we can do in the years ahead."

